Clayton Kershaw and Dodgers Celebrate 12th NL West Title in Last 13 Seasons

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Los Angeles Dodgers players and coaches after the Dodgers clinched the National League West title against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a baseball game at Chase Field Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Phoenix.

PHOENIX (AP) — As the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their 12th NL West title in 13 years, Clayton Kershaw thought about participating in a division championship for the final time.

“This is what I’m going to miss,” the left-hander said after Thursday’s 8-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. “Pitching is great and I love that, too, but getting to do this with a group of guys, all working for a collective goal, the camaraderie, that’s really special.

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, center, celebrates with his teammates after the Dodgers clinched the National League West title against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a baseball game at Chase Field Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Phoenix.

“You don’t get that anywhere else. There’s no jobs where 37-year-olds get to do that. But I’m good, I had a great run.”

An 11-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw said last week he will retire at the end of the postseason. He won the first of 14 division titles as a rookie in 2008.

“It was a lot of fun then and it’s a lot of fun now,” Kershaw said of the celebration.

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani, right, celebrates with his teammates after the Dodgers clinched the National League West title against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a baseball game at Chase Field Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Phoenix.

While the Dodgers celebrated their 2013 division title by jumping into the Chase Field pool behind the right-field wall, they avoided the water this time — except when Shohei Ohtani hit a splash shot for his 54th home run.

“Winning the division title, you can never take it for granted,” said Freddie Freeman, who homered twice Thursday. “We feel like we’re really starting to click.”

Los Angeles, which reached 90 wins for its 12th straight full season, will play in a wild card series for the first time since the best-of-three round was added in 2022.

“You only play this game for so long, so you only get so many opportunities to do this,” Mookie Betts said. “I feel great. I really didn’t do anything the first half of the season, so I got plenty of rest and I’m just happy to help.”

Dave Roberts has reached the playoffs in all 10 years as Dodgers manager, nine times as a division winner. LA won the World Series last season, beating the Yankees in five games.

“This was expected. We got it done, maybe a little bit later than we hoped. But I’m happy with the way we’re playing,” Roberts said. “I do think we’re better for all the adversity and we’re playing our best baseball right now, What we’ve done before, nothing matters. It’s more about trusting each other and playing for a championship.”