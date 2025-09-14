Shohei Ohtani Hits His 49th Homer and Dodgers Rally to Beat Giants 13-7
15:57 JST, September 14, 2025
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 49th homer, Teoscar Hernández delivered a go-ahead two-run double in a six-run fifth inning after the Dodgers chased Giants starter Logan Webb, and NL West-leading Los Angeles rallied past San Francisco 13-7 on Saturday night.
Ohtani connected for a 454-foot drive to center leading off the third and is closing in on a second straight 50-homer season.
Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy went down hard after he was hit near the right ear by a pitch from Matt Gage in the sixth but stayed in the game. Miguel Rojas helped the Dodgers add on that inning with a two-run double.
Edgardo Henriquez (1-1) struck out the side in order in the fourth on the way to his first career win.
The defending World Series champions came back from a 4-1 deficit against Webb (14-10) a night after Patrick Bailey’s 10th-inning grand slam gave the Giants a 5-1 victory and snapped the Dodgers’ four-game winning streak.
Bailey hit a two-run double Saturday, but the Giants remained a half-game back of the skidding New York Mets for the third National League wild card.
Ohtani singled in the first to extend his on-base streak to 18 games and Mookie Betts’ third-inning single also gave him 18 in a row reaching base. Betts had an RBI single in the fifth.
