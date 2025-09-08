Hanshin Tigers Clinch Central League Title at Record-Breaking Pace, Defeating Hiroshima Carp

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hanshin manager Kyuji Fujikawa gets the victory toss after the Tigers clinched the Central League title at Koshien Stadium on Sunday night.

NISHINOMIYA, Hyogo — In the year of their 90th anniversary, the Hanshin Tigers clinched the Central League title after defeating Hiroshima Carp 2-0 on Sunday night at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture.

The Tigers won the title at the fastest pace in either the Central or Pacific Leagues, breaking the record set by the Yomiuri Giants, who clinched the title on Sept. 8, 1990.

It was the Tiger’s seventh title win in the Central League and it’s first in two years. The victory was the team’s 11th title when including games played during the time that Japan’s pro baseball only had a single league.

“Players have grown strong over the 90-year history of the Tigers,” manager Kyuji Fujikawa said after the game.

The Tigers rank top in many performance categories in the league and haven’t dropped to third or lower in the six-team pennant race. As of Saturday, they had a league-leading 92 stolen bases, 127 sacrifice bunts and 398 walks, indicative of a team that uses small offensive tactics.

On the pitching side, the team has an overall earned run average of 2.13, far lower than the Giants’ 2.76. The pitchers allowed only 270 walks, compared to Hiroshima’s 303, and have given up 42 home runs, as to Hiroshima’s 68 homers.

The Tigers will face the winner of the first stage of the Central League Climax Series to determine which team will advance to the Japan Series.

“We will continue to fight with the pride as league champions,” Fujikawa said. This is the first season for 45-year-old Fujikawa to manage the team, the first time for a rookie Tigers skipper to lead the team to the league title.

In the Tigers’ Sunday win, both runs were made by sacrifice flies as six pitchers achieved the team’s 26th shutout game. Centerfielder and leadoff hitter Koji Chikamoto caught a fly ball which ended the game.

“I’m so happy to grab the game winning ball,” Chikamoto said. “I feel this year will be a significant year for my baseball career.”