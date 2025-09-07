Hot word :

Hanshin Tigers Win Central League Championship for First Time in Two Years

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Hanshin Tigers manager Kyuji Fujikawa is tossed by players after his team won the Central League title by beating the Hiroshima Toyo Carp on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:10 JST, September 7, 2025

NISHINOMIYA, Hyogo — The Hanshin Tigers beat the Hiroshima Toyo Carp 2-0 on Sunday at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, to clinch the Central League pennant for the first time in two years.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Hanshin’s Nozomu Takatera hits a sacrifice fly to bring in the third runner in the second inning at Koshien Stadium on Sunday.
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Fans react as they watch a live stream of the Hanshin Tigers’ match against the Hiroshima Toyo Carp in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, on Sunday.
