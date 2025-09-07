Hanshin Tigers Win Central League Championship for First Time in Two Years

The Yomiuri Shimbun
21:10 JST, September 7, 2025
NISHINOMIYA, Hyogo — The Hanshin Tigers beat the Hiroshima Toyo Carp 2-0 on Sunday at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, to clinch the Central League pennant for the first time in two years.
