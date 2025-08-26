Hot word :

V of BTS Takes Photo with Shohei Ohtani before Ceremonial First Pitch at Dodger Stadium

Yomiuri Shimbun photos
Left: Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers hugs BTS’ V at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday. Right: Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers poses for a photo with BTS’ V at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:11 JST, August 26, 2025

V, 29, a member of South Korean boy band BTS, arrived at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Dodgers-Reds game in the Major League Baseball season.

Before the game, V met with Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and took photos with him. He also interacted with other players.

