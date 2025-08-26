V of BTS Takes Photo with Shohei Ohtani before Ceremonial First Pitch at Dodger Stadium
The Yomiuri Shimbun
11:11 JST, August 26, 2025
V, 29, a member of South Korean boy band BTS, arrived at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Dodgers-Reds game in the Major League Baseball season.
Before the game, V met with Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and took photos with him. He also interacted with other players.
Baseball Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Reducing Gasoline Tax: Take Responsibility for Decarbonization, A...
-
Yomiuri Survey Shows 81% See LDP Lawmakers Tainted by Money Scand...
-
Myanmar Chosen For Last Memorial Tour for War Dead; Program to En...
-
Japanese Government to Expand Sewer System in FY26 in Response to...
-
‘Humorous’ Glimpse into Hell on Display at Museum Exhibition in N...
-
Japan Cultivating Space Food Experts, Aiming to Prevent Loss of M...
-
Aichi Pref. City Proposes 2-Hour Cap on Smartphone Use for Reside...
-
Next LDP President Should Be Sanae Takaichi, Says Public in Yomiu...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Tra...
-
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Delivers Opening Remarks a...
-
Okinawa Shogaku Advances to 1st-Ever summer Final at National Hig...
-
Two Firefighters Killed in Osaka Fire Believed to Have Suffocated...
-
S. Korean Lee Heads for U.S. to Meet Trump, Wrapping Up Trip to J...
-
Japan, South Korea Have Chance to Be True Neighbors, as Lee Expre...
-
Extinct Mammal Fossil Excavated in Akan, Hokkaido, Reidentified; ...
-
Young People Vow to Take Action for Future of Africa, Japan and B...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m ...
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimate...
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka's Minami ...
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Is...
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimat...
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metr...
-
Tsunami Warning Issued with Estimated Maximum Wave Height at 3 Me...
-
Double Typhoons Approaching Japan; One to Okinawa, Another to Oga...
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Okinawa Shogaku Advances to 1st-Ever summer Final at National High School Baseball Championship
-
Okinawa Shogaku Wins 1st High School Baseball Championship
-
Tomokazu Harimoto, Japanese Table Tennis Ace, Knocks off Chinese World Champ for WTT Yokohama Title
-
Okinawa Shogaku Wins 1st High School Baseball Championship
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)