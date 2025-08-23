Okinawa Shogaku Wins 1st High School Baseball Championship

The Japan News
12:02 JST, August 23, 2025
Okinawa Shogaku won its first National High School Baseball Championship title at Koshien Stadium on Saturday, beating Tokyo’s Nihon University Third High School (Nichidai-san) 3-1.
Baseball Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Japan-Africa Conference Concludes with Adoption of Yokohama Decla...
-
Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension Hits Roadblock, Rekindling Debate O...
-
African Otaku Wants Japan to Export More Anime Goods, Says Fan Co...
-
Chile Takes New Steps to Save Endangered Frog
-
Fire at Dotonbori Buildings: Thoroughly Examine Firefighting Acti...
-
Matcha Madness Leaves Japan's Tea Ceremony Pros Skeptical
-
Japan's Ties to Pacific Island Nations Have New Significance 80 Y...
-
Japan, South Korea to Start Dialogues on Declining Birthrates, Ag...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka's Minami ...
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-S...
-
Mt. Takao Sees More Incidents than Mt. Fuji; Responding to Foreig...
-
Nissan Considers Job Placement Help, Employee Relocations for Opp...
-
Plastic Waste from Asia Inundates Sea of Japan Coastline, Japan A...
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Tra...
-
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Delivers Opening Remarks a...
-
Young People Vow to Take Action for Future of Africa, Japan and B...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Japan Business Group Chair Welcomes Outcome of Tariff Talks, But ...
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m ...
-
Trump Agreed to Tariff Deal With Japan After 70-Minute Talks; U.S...
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimate...
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka's Minami ...
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Is...
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimat...
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metr...
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Okinawa Shogaku Advances to 1st-Ever summer Final at National High School Baseball Championship
-
Tomokazu Harimoto, Japanese Table Tennis Ace, Knocks off Chinese World Champ for WTT Yokohama Title
-
Nagoya Sumo Tournament Winner Kotoshoho Climbs Ladder Following Elder-Brother-Like Kotozakura
-
Giants Honor Late Legend Shigeo Nagashima; Matsui, Other Former Sluggers Gather for Ceremonial First Pitch
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)