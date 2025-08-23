Hot word :

Okinawa Shogaku Wins 1st High School Baseball Championship

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Okinawa Shogaku players celebrate after beating Tokyo’s Nihon University Third High School at the National High School Baseball Championship final at Koshien Stadium on Saturday.

The Japan News

12:02 JST, August 23, 2025

Okinawa Shogaku won its first National High School Baseball Championship title at Koshien Stadium on Saturday, beating Tokyo’s Nihon University Third High School (Nichidai-san) 3-1.

