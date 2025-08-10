Former Seattle Mariners Ichiro Suzuki’s No. 51 Retired; Becomes First Japanese Player to Have Retired Number in Majors
15:40 JST, August 10, 2025
Former Seattle Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki speaks during a ceremony to retire his No. 51 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Saturday, becoming the first Japanese player to have a retired number in the majors. “I’m so grateful to be here today, to receive this highest of honors,” Suzuki said. The club announced plans in January to retire his No. 51 when Suzuki was voted to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
