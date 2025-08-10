Tomoyuki Sugano Solid in Orioles Win over Athletics
10:23 JST, August 10, 2025
BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning and the Baltimore Orioles held on to beat the Athletics 3-2 on Friday night.
Tomoyuki Sugano (9-5), a 35-year-old rookie from Japan, allowed one run and five hits in seven innings. Yennier Cano yielded a run in the eighth before Keegan Akin closed it out with a scoreless ninth for his second save.
Gunnar Henderson drew a two-out walk from rookie J.T. Ginn in the first and Rutschman followed with his ninth home run. Mountcastle hit his third homer after being activated from the 60-day injured list prior to the game.
Lawrence Butler doubled leading off the fifth before advancing on a groundout and scoring on a sacrifice fly by Luis Urías to cut it to 3-1.
Nick Kurtz singled and scored on Tyler Soderstrom’s two-out base hit in the eighth to get the A’s within a run.
Ginn (2-4) allowed three runs and three hits in five innings with a season-high nine strikeouts. He permitted one hit over his final four innings. Ben Bowden, Tyler Ferguson and Elvis Alvarado each pitched a scoreless inning.
Baltimore (53-63) has won two straight.
The Athletics (51-67) took two of three at home against the Orioles in June.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Yokozuna Hoshoryu Pulls out of Nagoya Tournament; Tourney Was 1st Time in 5 Yrs to Feature 2 Yokozuna
-
Nagoya Sumo Tournament Winner Kotoshoho Climbs Ladder Following Elder-Brother-Like Kotozakura
-
Tokito Oda Beats Defending Champion Hewett to Win 2nd Wimbledon Title in Wheelchair Singles
-
No. 15 Maegashira Kotoshoho Seizes Chance, Secures 1st Title at Nagoya Tournament
-
Ohtani, Wife Walk Red Carpet before All-Star Game; Greeted by Cheering Fans
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Ishiba Says Japan, U.S. Cannot Keep Going Along Parallel Lines Forever on Tariffs
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel Traditionally Eaten
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Slows but Stays above BOJ Target, Keeps Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Measures Need to be Taken to Attract Foreign Visitors to Regional Areas; Govt Wants 60 Mil. Annual Visitors in 2030