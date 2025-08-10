Tomoyuki Sugano Solid in Orioles Win over Athletics

The Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning and the Baltimore Orioles held on to beat the Athletics 3-2 on Friday night.

Tomoyuki Sugano (9-5), a 35-year-old rookie from Japan, allowed one run and five hits in seven innings. Yennier Cano yielded a run in the eighth before Keegan Akin closed it out with a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Gunnar Henderson drew a two-out walk from rookie J.T. Ginn in the first and Rutschman followed with his ninth home run. Mountcastle hit his third homer after being activated from the 60-day injured list prior to the game.

Lawrence Butler doubled leading off the fifth before advancing on a groundout and scoring on a sacrifice fly by Luis Urías to cut it to 3-1.

Nick Kurtz singled and scored on Tyler Soderstrom’s two-out base hit in the eighth to get the A’s within a run.

Ginn (2-4) allowed three runs and three hits in five innings with a season-high nine strikeouts. He permitted one hit over his final four innings. Ben Bowden, Tyler Ferguson and Elvis Alvarado each pitched a scoreless inning.

Baltimore (53-63) has won two straight.

The Athletics (51-67) took two of three at home against the Orioles in June.