Shohei Ohtani Gets 1,000th Career Hit with Go-Ahead Homer, Strikes out 8

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani hits a two-run home run and his 1,000th hit during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a go-ahead, two-run homer for his 1,000th career hit and struck out a season-high eight over four innings Wednesday in the longest mound outing yet this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ two-way superstar.

The right-hander made his eighth mound start of the season after not pitching in 2024 while recovering from elbow surgery. He closed his outing against the St. Louis Cardinals by striking out the side in the fourth and walked off wiping his face on a 90-degree (32 Celsius) day. Masyn Winn tossed his bat in frustration after going down swinging.

“I thought it was a big day for me personally getting to the fourth inning. That was really good in terms of building up,” Ohtani said through a translator.

Ohtani threw 54 pitches, 37 for strikes, and gave up one run and two hits. The Dodgers lost 5-3.

Ohtani’s 39th homer snapped a nine-game home run drought and traveled 440 feet to center , scoring Alex Call, who doubled leading off in the third, to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. In the first, Ohtani swung at the first pitch and reached when first baseman Alec Burleson booted the ball for an error.

Ohtani joined new Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki and Hideki Matsui as the third Japanese-born player to reach 1,000 career hits in the major leagues. He homered and recorded eight or more strikeouts for the third time in his career and first since 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels.

“I don’t really try to think too differently on days that I pitch,” Ohtani said.

Ohtani retired the side in the first and second innings. He touched 100 mph on a four-seam fastball to Iván Herrera, who struck out swinging in the third. Jordan Walker singled leading off and stole second, the first swiped bag against Ohtani this season.

“It really felt good, the command of the fastball,” Ohtani said. “Overall, the slider and curveball was really good.”

Brendon Donovan’s bunt single scored Walker, giving the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

Ohtani had to leave his last start at Cincinnati with right hip cramps on July 30.

“Figured he would come back and really throw the baseball well today,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “The pitching, fastball command, fantastic. Really impressive. Offensively, the walk, the homer, just really looked good.”

Roberts said before the game that Ohtani won’t be going beyond five innings during his next few starts.

“We don’t need him to,” he said. “The five-inning threshold is something that we feel can get you through a game and use relievers. We’ll see if that changes.”

The Dodgers have taken a cautionary approach to Ohtani returning to being a two-way player, which is what he was for six seasons with the Angels.

“It’s been over two years since he’s done this, so he’s still sort of getting adjusted to this lifestyle as far as the day to day,” Roberts said before the game. “I don’t think he’s there yet. I think it’s going to get better as he gets more time in.”

Ohtani’s strong performance came hours after he scored three runs in a 12-6 victory over the Cardinals on Tuesday night.

“I don’t think any superlatives can do it any justice,” Roberts said. “He’s obviously physically talented, but he’s very disciplined in his preparation. He’s very strong of mind. He’s just a great competitor and obviously uber-talented.”