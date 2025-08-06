Max Muncy and Teoscar Hernandez Each Homer Twice, Lead Dodgers past Cardinals 12-6

The Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani hits a lead-off double during the first inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy and Teoscar Hernandez each homered twice and Mookie Betts had three hits as the Los Angeles Dodgers shook off their offensive struggles with a 12-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Muncy, in just his second game following a month-long break due to a bone bruise injury from a collision, went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs scored. In his first game back on Monday, Muncy went 0 for 3 with a walk.

Muncy hit his first home run off Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas 416 feet to right field. In the third inning, he hit his homer 404 feet.

Hernandez was 4 for 5 with four RBI and two runs scored for the NL West-leading Dodgers.

The Dodgers (66-48) had three extra-base hits in the first inning, matching the total number of hits they had against the Cardinals on Monday. They had 17 hits Tuesday.

Shohei Ohtani finished with two hits and three runs scored.

Nolan Gorman hit a two-run homer in the second inning for the Cardinals.

Mikolas (6-9) was chased after three innings after allowing five earned runs. The Cardinals bullpen struggled, too, allowing six earned runs.

Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan (3-2), who was called up to be part of a six-man rotation that will last at least one more week, allowed four hits and no runs in five innings. He struck out five and walked one.