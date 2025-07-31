Visitors to Giants Town Stadium Participate in Stargazing Event in Recently Opened Home of Baseball Farm Team

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A stargazing event was held on Wednesday at Giants Town Stadium, the recently opened home of the Yomiuri Giants’ farm team in Inagi, Tokyo, attracting about 250 people, including families, who enjoyed viewing the starry sky.

The stadium is located on a hilltop, and there is less light from surrounding areas at night, making the location ideal for stargazing. According to the operating company, it was the first time since the stadium opened in March that a stargazing event was held at the stadium.

The sky was clear on Wednesday, and participants listened to explanations by Associate Professor Hidehiko Agata of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan while lying in the outfield or using telescopes to view the starry sky.

A third-grade elementary school student who visited from Hachioji, Tokyo, with family members used a telescope to observe the moon and said, “It looked so big, like it was right in front of me. Since I love baseball, seeing the moon from the stadium feels special.”