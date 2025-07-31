L.A. Dodgers Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Home Target of Attempted Burglary; Suspect Flees Without Entering House
11:29 JST, July 31, 2025
CINCINNATI, Ohio – Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s house was the target of an attempted burglary early Wednesday morning, several U.S. media reported.
Yamamoto was on tour with the team and was not at home at the time of the incident.
According to U.S. media and the Los Angeles Police Department, the police received a call at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. A white man jumped over the gate, entered the property and broke a glass door at the rear of the home. Private security guards rushed over, and the man fled without entering the house, according to the police.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Yamamoto, Kikuchi Join Ohtani on ’25 MLB All-Star Roster; RBI-Leader Suzuki Overlooked
-
Yokozuna Hoshoryu Pulls out of Nagoya Tournament; Tourney Was 1st Time in 5 Yrs to Feature 2 Yokozuna
-
Shohei Ohtani Crushes 32nd Home Run into San Francisco’s McCovey Cove
-
Tokito Oda Beats Defending Champion Hewett to Win 2nd Wimbledon Title in Wheelchair Singles
-
New Yokozuna Onosato Debuts Alongside Hoshoryu in Pre-Tournament Ceremony in Nagoya to Crowd of 5,000
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Lawson to Offer Car Camping Service at Select Stores; 6 Chiba Stores to Offer Service from Monday
-
Japan Real Wages Fall for 5th Month in May
-
New Banknotes Account for Only 30% of All Bills in Circulation; Increased Use of Cashless Payments Seen as Cause of Slow Adoption Rate
-
3 Japan Firms OK’d to Export Seafood to China; 1st Reregistration Since Release of Treated Water from Fukushima N-Plant
-
Govt Mandates Collecting, Recycling of Some Devices with Lithium-Ion Batteries Amid Fire Concerns