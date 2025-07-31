Hot word :

L.A. Dodgers Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Home Target of Attempted Burglary; Suspect Flees Without Entering House

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

By Toshiaki Obitsu / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

11:29 JST, July 31, 2025

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s house was the target of an attempted burglary early Wednesday morning, several U.S. media reported.

Yamamoto was on tour with the team and was not at home at the time of the incident.

According to U.S. media and the Los Angeles Police Department, the police received a call at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. A white man jumped over the gate, entered the property and broke a glass door at the rear of the home. Private security guards rushed over, and the man fled without entering the house, according to the police.

