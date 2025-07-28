Ichiro Says Being Here Is Like ‘Fantastic Dream’ at U.S. Baseball Hall of Fame Ceremony
15:48 JST, July 28, 2025
Ichiro Suzuki delivers his speech during the induction ceremony at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday. The former Seattle Mariners star, referred to by his first name throughout a spectacular career on both sides of the Pacific, became the first Japanese-born player to be elected to the U.S. Hall of Fame.
“It helped shape my view of life and the world,” Ichiro said of baseball in his 19-minute speech, given almost entirely in English. “Being here today sure is like a fantastic dream.”
