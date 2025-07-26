Shohei Ohtani’s Home Run Streak Ends at 5 Games in Dodgers’ Win over Red Sox at Fenway Park
11:23 JST, July 26, 2025
BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was held homerless for the first time in a week in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.
Ohtani struck out twice, singled, walked and hit a foul popup. His five-game home run streak leaves him tied with six other players in Dodgers history, most recently Max Muncy in 2019.
When Ohtani came up for the final time with one out and one on and the Dodgers leading 5-2 in the top of the ninth, Red Sox manager Alex Cora brought in left-hander Brennan Bernardino to replace righty Jorge Alcala. Ohtani popped up foul to the catcher.
