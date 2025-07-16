Ohtani, Wife Walk Red Carpet before All-Star Game; Greeted by Cheering Fans
15:49 JST, July 16, 2025
ATLANTA — Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani participated in the All-Star Red Carpet Show, taking place ahead of the game on Tuesday. His wife Mamiko, who gave birth to their first daughter in April, accompanied him.
The couple walked hand in hand and were cheered by fans. Ohtani wore a navy blue jacket and Mamiko was dressed in a vibrant peach-colored dress. This is the fifth year in a row Ohtani was selected for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Dodgers, who was selected for the first time, showed up in a white jacket. Yusei Kikuchi of the Los Angeles Angels had on a suit with a red tie that matched his team color.
