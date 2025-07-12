Shohei Ohtani Crushes 32nd Home Run into San Francisco’s McCovey Cove
13:05 JST, July 12, 2025
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani splashed his 32nd home run of the season into San Francisco’s McCovey Cove beyond the right-field wall Friday night.
It marked the 65th home run into the water by an opponent in Oracle Park’s 25-year history and 171st in all — and 35 of those belong to home run king Barry Bonds.
Ohtani connected with one out in the third inning for a two-run drive after Hyeseong Kim’s leadoff single marked the first hit of the night for Los Angeles against Giants starter Logan Webb.
Set to make his fifth start on the mound pitching Saturday, Ohtani crushed a 91.1 mph cutter on Webb’s first offering of the at-bat and the ball traveled 410 feet. A kayaker immediately jumped into the water to retrieve the special souvenir ball.
