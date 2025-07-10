Giants Town Stadium Hosts First Official Summer High School Baseball Game

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Players from Fukagawa High School and Senior High School at Otsuka, University of Tsukuba line up before their game at Giants Town Stadium in Inagi, Tokyo, on Thursday.

Giants Town Stadium, the recently opened home of the Yomiuri Giants’ farm team, hosted an official summer high school baseball game for the first time Thursday.

Fukagawa High School defeated Senior High School at Otsuka, University of Tsukuba 3-1 in the day’s opening game played at the stadium in Inagi, Tokyo. The winner of the East Tokyo tournament advances to this summer’s National High School Baseball Championship at Koshien Stadium.

“I’m so happy that we won a game at a stadium usually used by Giants players,” the Fukagawa team captain said.

A total of 16 games in the East Tokyo and West Tokyo tournaments are scheduled to be held at Giants Town Stadium through July 17.

In addition to official Eastern League games, the stadium has also opened its doors to hold amateur baseball games including university and women’s teams.