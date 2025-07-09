Hot word :

Reds Lefty Andrew Abbott Named NL All-Star, Replacing Dodgers’ Yamamoto

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in Philadelphia.

10:11 JST, July 9, 2025

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott is an All-Star after all.

Abbott, who’s 7-1 with a 2.15 ERA in 15 starts, was named as a replacement Tuesday for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who’s ineligible to pitch since he’s scheduled to start Sunday.

It’s the first All-Star nod for the 26-year-old Abbott, who was informed during Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Marlins and high-fived and hugged teammates in the dugout.

Shortstop Elly De La Cruz is Cincinnati’s other All-Star.

Abbott’s ERA would be the fourth best in the majors if he had pitched enough innings to qualify. A pitcher must have at least one inning pitched per games played by his team. The Reds have played 92 games and Abbott has tossed 83 2/3 innings since making his season debut on April 12 after suffering a left shoulder strain in spring training.

