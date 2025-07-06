Shohei Ohtani Works 2 Scoreless Innings and Strikes out Side in 2nd on 31st Birthday

The Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 5, 2025.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani worked two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros on Saturday in his fourth mound start of the season, striking out the side in order in the second while pitching on his 31st birthday.

Ohtani allowed one hit and threw 31 pitches, 21 for strikes. He fanned Christian Walker, Victor Caratini and Yanier Diaz — all swinging — to conclude his latest outing as an opener as he works his way back from elbow surgery.

Houston scored four runs in the third against reliever Justin Wrobleski and went on to win 6-4.

In his previous mound start a week earlier, Ohtani threw the fastest pitch of his career at 101.7 mph. This time, he hit triple digits only once — a 100.9 mph fastball that Caratini fouled off.

“Very impressed,” Dave Roberts said of Ohtani’s pitching. “His stuff continues to get better, the command, the feel for making pitches. It’s nice to see he doesn’t have to throw as hard as he can. It’s more of a controlled fastball, controlled stuff. Really efficient with the double play in the first inning. Looking at the next one we’ll have a discussion and how much and what we expect of him. Really impressed how he’s continued to get better and better each time out.”

Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle played one line of “Happy Birthday” as Ohtani walked to the dugout after the second inning. Before the game, the Los Angeles grounds crew wrote the message “HB Sho” in the dirt.

“I’m already at an age where I don’t celebrate birthdays like I used to do,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “With that being said, I’m grateful for everyone who said happy birthday to me. As long as I can can play the way I want to play, I usually spend my birthday just like any other day.”

Isaac Paredes led off against Ohtani with a single to left. Ohtani then got Cam Smith to hit a comebacker that second baseman Tommy Edman turned into a double play. Jose Altuve followed with a groundout as Ohtani retired the side on 10 pitches.

Ohtani has allowed one run in six innings this season for a 1.50 ERA.

The three-time MVP did not pitch last season, his first with the Dodgers, while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He made 86 mound starts over five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, going 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA.

Batting in his customary leadoff spot, Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a walk. He led off the ninth with a single against Astros closer Josh Hader, who then retired Mookie Betts, Will Smith and Freddie Freeman to end it.

“I don’t feel too bad at the plate. At the same time, I’m recognizing pitches I should be able to hit, which I’m not,” Ohtani said. “Usually, it’s a matter of a little bit of a difference with the way I’m swinging and the cage work. Hopefully, I can apply that on the field.”