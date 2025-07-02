Shohei Ohtani to Make 4th Start Saturday. Kopech Becomes 12th Dodgers Pitcher on Injured List
12:46 JST, July 2, 2025
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will make his fourth start on Saturday, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday while the team announced reliever Michael Kopech had become its 12th pitcher on the injured list.
Ohtani will again serve as an opener and Justin Wrobleski is expected to follow as a bulk pitcher against Houston. The Japanese two-way star threw 27 pitches over a season-high two scoreless innings last weekend at Kansas City, giving up a hit with one strikeout and one walk.
Kopech said he had scans on his right knee that didn’t show any serious issues. The 29-year-old right-hander received a shot to ease inflammation.
“I don’t think it’ll be a long-term situation,” Roberts said Tuesday.
The IL move was retroactive to Saturday. Kopech missed the first 64 games of the season while working his way back from a right shoulder impingement that he sustained during the team’s postseason run last year.
Kopech has thrown seven scoreless innings in eight appearances.
Right-hander Will Klein was recalled from Oklahoma City, five days after he was optioned to the Triple-A farm team. Acquired June 2 from Seattle for left-hander Joe Jacques, Klein threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings in two previous appearances with the Dodgers this season
