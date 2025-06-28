Ohtani Hits 29th Homer, Adds RBI Triple to Lead Dodgers over Royals 5-4

The Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani runs to third after hitting a triple during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, June 27, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani led off the game with his 29th home run and also hit an RBI triple, and Freddie Freeman stretched as he fell over to complete a game-ending double play as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 Friday night for their fifth straight win.

Ohtani hit his major league-leading eighth leadoff homer this season, a drive off off Noah Cameron (2-4), and Max Muncy hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer for a 3-1 lead in the second.

Bobby Witt Jr.’s two-run homer against Dustin May put Kansas City ahead 4-3 in the bottom half and gave the Royals their first lead since Sunday.

Ohtani tied the score in the fifth against Cameron (2-4) with his seventh triple of the season and scored on Mookie Betts’ single off Steven Cruz.

Kansas City loaded the bases with one out in the ninth against Tanner Scott on singles by Mikael Garcia and Salvador Perez around Vinnie Pacquantino’s walk.

Rookie Jac Caglianone grounded to second Tommy Edman, who made a backhand flip to Betts at second, and Betts bounced his throw to Freeman. The All-Star first baseman snagged the ball as he fell to the field, giving Scott his 18th save in 23 chances.

Kansas City has lost six straight overall and 11 home games in a row.

Lou Trivino (3-0) got five outs as five Dodgers relievers combined for shutout relief of Dustin May, who gave up four runs, six hits and three walks in four innings.

Cameron (2-4) allowed five runs, three hits and three walks in four-plus innings

Perez had a run-scoring single in the first. Kyle Isbel lined an RBI double just over the outstretched glove of right fielder Teoscar Hernandez in the three-run second for the Royals, who had scored on run during a three-game series against Tampa Bay.