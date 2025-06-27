Japanese Baseball Legend Sadaharu Oh Announces Organization to Promote Collaboration Between Pro, Amateur Communities

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sadaharu Oh, founder and representative, right, and vice representative Hideki Kuriyama pose for photographers in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

An organization established by baseball legend Sadaharu Oh and others to promote collaboration between professional and amateur baseball was announced at press conference in Tokyo on Thursday.

Kyushin-kai, or the Japan Baseball Council, a general incorporated foundation, will work under the slogan “BEYOND OH! PROJECT” to ensure that baseball remains a popular sport with the general public.

“I created this foundation because I wanted to do something that would benefit the baseball world,” said 85-year-old Oh at the press conference.