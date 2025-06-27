Japanese Baseball Legend Sadaharu Oh Announces Organization to Promote Collaboration Between Pro, Amateur Communities
15:39 JST, June 27, 2025
An organization established by baseball legend Sadaharu Oh and others to promote collaboration between professional and amateur baseball was announced at press conference in Tokyo on Thursday.
Kyushin-kai, or the Japan Baseball Council, a general incorporated foundation, will work under the slogan “BEYOND OH! PROJECT” to ensure that baseball remains a popular sport with the general public.
“I created this foundation because I wanted to do something that would benefit the baseball world,” said 85-year-old Oh at the press conference.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Mourners Pay Respect to Nagashima in Funeral Service; Baseball Legends Celebrate Life of ‘Mr. Pro Baseball’
-
Japan’s Baseball Legend Shigeo Nagashima Dies at 89
-
Japan Baseball Legend Shigeo Nagashima Symbolized Postwar Growth; Inspired Fans With Dazzling Play and Courage Amid Illness
-
Condolence Books for Nagashima Placed at Tokyo Dome; Venue Open Through June 22
-
Former Hakuho to Be Involved in Sumo from Outside Association
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
BOJ Sets Aside Maximum Provision of Losses for Bond Transactions
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya