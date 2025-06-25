Shohei Ohtani Hits A Two-run Homer, Reaching 300 HRs between NPB and MLB

AP

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Ryan Rolison in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday in Denver.

DENVER, Col. — Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning of a game against Colorado Rockies on Tuesday in Denver, Colorado, reaching career 300 home runs between MLB and Nippon Pro Baseball.

He has hit 48 homers in NPB and 252 home runs in MLB.