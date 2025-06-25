Shohei Ohtani Hits A Two-run Homer, Reaching 300 HRs between NPB and MLB

By Tomoaki Obitsu / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent
12:25 JST, June 25, 2025
DENVER, Col. — Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning of a game against Colorado Rockies on Tuesday in Denver, Colorado, reaching career 300 home runs between MLB and Nippon Pro Baseball.
He has hit 48 homers in NPB and 252 home runs in MLB.
