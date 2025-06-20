Shohei Ohtani Will Pitch for the Dodgers against the Nationals on Sunday
10:36 JST, June 20, 2025
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will next pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday against the Washington Nationals.
The two-way superstar made his mound debut for the Dodgers on Monday against the San Diego Padres, throwing one inning and allowing one run and two hits. He also batted leadoff as the designated hitter and had two hits.
Ohtani faced Padres sluggers Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado in his 28-pitch outing.
The Dodgers conclude their four-game series with San Diego on Thursday night, looking for a sweep and their sixth straight victory overall.
Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery after the 2023 season while with the Los Angeles Angels and missed all of the 2024 season after which he signed a $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers.
