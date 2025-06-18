Will Smith’s Tiebreaking Homer Lifts Dodgers over Rival Padres 8-6 in Heated Game

The Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani takes a hit by pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith hit a tiebreaking two-run homer to cap a 12-pitch at-bat in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the rival San Diego Padres 8-6 in a heated game Tuesday night.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts got ejected in the third after Fernando Tatis Jr. and Shohei Ohtani were hit by pitches. Another Padres player, Jose Iglesias, was plunked in the seventh.

Andy Pages went 4 for 4, hitting a pair of two-out homers and driving in another run during a five-run sixth when the Dodgers batted around in taking an 8-3 lead.

Tatis was hit by a pitch from Dodgers reliever Lou Trivino in the third, and Randy Vásquez plunked Ohtani in the bottom half. Both benches were warned and a fiery Roberts came onto the field to complain. He was tossed by third base umpire Tripp Gibson.

Jeremiah Estrada (2-4) took the loss.

In the seventh, Dodgers reliever Matt Sauer (2-1) hit Iglesias in the left hand with a pitch.

Tanner Scott worked the ninth to earn his 14th save.

The Padres pulled to 8-6 on pinch-hitter Trenton Brooks’ two-run homer off Sauer and a bases-loaded balk by Michael Kopech in the seventh.

San Diego loaded the bases again in the eighth against Anthony Banda, who induced a foul pop by Luis Arráez to end the inning.

Key stat

Ohtani struck out four times a night after making his pitching debut for the Dodgers, 21 months after having elbow surgery.

Up next

Padres RHP Stephen Kolek (3-2, 3.50 ERA) starts Wednesday. Dodgers RHP Emmet Sheehan makes his first start in the majors since 2023 in his comeback from Tommy John surgery last year.