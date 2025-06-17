2-Way Ohtani Returns

AP

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 16, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday. Ohtani took the mound in an official game for the first time since Aug. 23, 2023, and also batted for the team in his first two-way appearance for the Dodgers. He threw 28 pitches for one inning, allowing two hits and a run, and went 2 for 4 with a walk at the plate.