2-Way Ohtani Returns
17:04 JST, June 17, 2025
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday. Ohtani took the mound in an official game for the first time since Aug. 23, 2023, and also batted for the team in his first two-way appearance for the Dodgers. He threw 28 pitches for one inning, allowing two hits and a run, and went 2 for 4 with a walk at the plate.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Mourners Pay Respect to Nagashima in Funeral Service; Baseball Legends Celebrate Life of ‘Mr. Pro Baseball’
-
Japan’s Baseball Legend Shigeo Nagashima Dies at 89
-
Sumo: Onosato Pushed for Promotion to Yokozuna
-
Japan’s Latest Yokozuna Continues Stable’s Tradition of Champions Training Champions
-
Japan Baseball Legend Shigeo Nagashima Symbolized Postwar Growth; Inspired Fans With Dazzling Play and Courage Amid Illness
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Aichi Rice Production Under Siege from Warming Climate; Record Heat Stunts Crop Growth, Causes Greater Pest Activity
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits More than 2-year High, Could Force Year-End BOJ Hike