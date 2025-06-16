Shohei Ohtani Likely to Make Mound Return This Week against Padres

AP

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani runs toward the dugout before a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles on Sunday.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is likely to return to a major league mound this week for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, 21 months after the two-way star had elbow surgery,

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made the announcement after Sunday night’s 5-4 win over San Francisco.

“I don’t know which day he’s going to open for us, but there’s a high probability he’s going to open for us in the coming days,” Roberts was quoted as saying by the Los Angeles Times.

Los Angeles hosts San Diego in a four-game series starting Monday. Asked whether Ohtani would pitch against the Padres, Roberts said, “most likely,” the Times reported.

Ohtani has not pitched in a game since Aug. 23, 2023, when he got hurt during a start for the Los Angeles Angels against Cincinnati. He had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1, 2018, and is recovering from right elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023.

In the second season of a $700 million, 10-year contract, he paused his pitching work after a mound session on Feb. 25 to prepare for opening day as a hitter, then started bullpen sessions on March 29 and batting practice on March 25.

A three-time MVP, Ohtani is hitting .297 with an NL-leading 1.035 OPS, 25 homers and 41 RBIs. (through June 15). A batter only last year in his first season with the Dodgers, Ohtani hit .290 with 54 homers, 130 RBIs and 59 stolen bases.

On Sunday, Roberts said rookie right-hander Roki Sasaki appears likely to be sidelined for a lengthy stretch. With Sasaki (right shoulder impingement), Blake Snell (left shoulder inflammation) and Tyler Glasnow (right shoulder inflammation) on the injured list, the Dodgers have resorted to bullpen games.

Sasaki has not pitched in a game since May 9 and is not part of the team’s long-term pitching plans this season.

“I think that’s what the mindset should be,” Roberts said before the game. “Being thrust into this environment certainly was a big undertaking for him, and now you layer in the health part and the fact he’s a starting pitcher, knowing what the build-up (required to return) entails … I think that’s the prudent way to go about it.”

Sasaki, 23, went 1-1 with a 4.72 ERA in eight starts after joining the Dodgers from the Pacific League’s Chiba Lotte Marines, ,averaging less than 4 1/3 innings per start. His walked 22 and struck out 24 in 34 1/3 innings and his fastball averaged 95.7 mph, down 3-4 mph from his average in Japan.

Roberts said Sasaki was pain-free when he resumed throwing in early June, but the pitcher was shut down after feeling discomfort this past week. Sasaki recently received a cortisone injection in the shoulder; Roberts said no further scans are planned.

“I don’t think it’s pain,” Roberts said. “I don’t know if it’s discomfort, if it’s tightness, if he’s just not feeling strong, whatever the adjective you want to use. That’s more of a question for Roki, as far as the sensation he’s feeling.

“He’s just not feeling like he can ramp it up, and we’re not going to push him to do something he doesn’t feel good about right now.”