Shohei Ohtani’s 2 Homers, Clayton Kershaw’s 7 Sharp Innings Propel Dodgers past Giants 11-5

The Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani follows through on a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 14, 2025.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit two homers and Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 11-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

Ohtani led off with his 24th homer, ending a 10-game homer drought — his longest since joining the Dodgers last season. The three-time MVP added another solo shot in the sixth for his third multi-homer game of the season and the 22nd of his career.

The 37-year-old Kershaw (2-0) gave a vintage performance in the sixth and best start of his 18th major league season. The lefty needed just 81 pitches to finish seven innings.

Casey Schmitt hit a grand slam in his second straight game for San Francisco, connecting off Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernández during the Giants’ five-run ninth inning.

The Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani celebrates with third base coach coach Dino Ebel (91) after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Hernández recorded his first career strikeout when he caught Christian Koss looking, but he also allowed five runs on three hits and three walks while Los Angeles attempted to save its bullpen. Anthony Banda had to come on to get the final out.

Mookie Betts had a two-run double during a five-run second inning for the Dodgers, who rebounded after the Giants pulled even with Los Angeles atop the NL West standings Friday night with a 6-2 victory.

Landen Roupp (4-5) gave up six runs on four hits and five walks while failing to escape the second inning in the shortest start of his career.

Teoscar Hernández added a two-run homer in the sixth and Miguel Rojas homered in the eighth.