Manhole Covers of Shohei Ohtani, Tomoyuki Sugano and 10 Other Players to Be Installed at Locations Around Japan, MLB Announces
14:41 JST, June 14, 2025
NEW YORK – The MLB will install manhole covers designed in honor of 12 Japanese baseball players, including Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tomoyuki Sugano of the Baltimore Orioles, at locations associated with them, starting Monday, the MLB announced.
The designs will reflect the players’ paths to the major leagues and their personalities. On Monday, three manhole covers in Iwate Prefecture will be installed, with one for Ohtani in Oshu, one for Yusei Kikuchi of the Los Angeles Angels in Morioka and one for Roki Sasaki of the Dodgers in Rikuzentakata.
