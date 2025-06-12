San Diego Padres Pitcher Matsui Strikes Out Ohtani; Strikeout was 100th of Matsui’s Major League Career
17:26 JST, June 12, 2025
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres reliever Yuki Matsui chalked up his 100th career strikeout in the major leagues on Thursday. And what a scalp it was.
Matsui fanned Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani for the second out of a scoreless seventh inning in the third and last game of the series between the NL West rivals, won 5-2 by the Dodgers.
With one out, Ohtani swung and missed at a low sinker, then again for the third strike at a pitch outside of the strike zone.
“I got ahead in the count, so I didn’t need to throw strikes,” Matsui said. As for retiring one of the majors’ top sluggers, he added, “It happens.”
Matsui followed by giving up a single to Mookie Betts, but struck out Freddie Freeman to end the inning.
Ohtani later tripled in the ninth inning for his lone hit in five at-bats, extending his consecutive hit streak to eight games.
This season, his second with the Padres, Matsui has a 2-1 record and 3.25 ERA in 29 games, with 32 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sumo: Onosato Pushed for Promotion to Yokozuna
-
Japan’s Baseball Legend Shigeo Nagashima Dies at 89
-
Mourners Pay Respect to Nagashima in Funeral Service; Baseball Legends Celebrate Life of ‘Mr. Pro Baseball’
-
Japan’s Latest Yokozuna Continues Stable’s Tradition of Champions Training Champions
-
Japan Baseball Legend Shigeo Nagashima Symbolized Postwar Growth; Inspired Fans With Dazzling Play and Courage Amid Illness
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries