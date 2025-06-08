Funeral for Nagashima Held in Tokyo; ‘Mr. Pro Baseball’ Honored in Tokyo Ceremony
17:57 JST, June 8, 2025
The funeral of legendary Yomiuri Giants player and manager Shigeo Nagashima was held in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.
Nagashima, one of Japan’s most beloved sports figures and known as “Mr. Pro Baseball,” died on Tuesday at 89.
In addition to his family members, the 96 attendees of the service included Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks Chairman Sadaharu Oh, with whom Nagashima formed the “O-N” pair, a driving force for the Giants; and Tsuneo Horiuchi, former manager of the team.
The altar was decorated with orange flowers, as Nagashima loved the Giants’ team color. Among the items placed on the altar were a uniform with his number 3, which is now retired, the bat with which he made a walk-off home run during a game attended by Emperor Showa and Empress Kojun, and a golden commemorative bat made when Nagashima received the People’s Honor Award from the government with his protege Hideki Matsui.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kento Nakajima Throws First Pitch at Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters vs. Orix Buffaloes Game
-
Sumo: Onosato Pushed for Promotion to Yokozuna
-
Japan’s Latest Yokozuna Continues Stable’s Tradition of Champions Training Champions
-
Japan’s Baseball Legend Shigeo Nagashima Dies at 89
-
Onosato Clinches Summer Title with 2 Days to Spare, Assures Promotion to Yokozuna (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions