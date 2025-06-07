Condolence Books for Nagashima Placed at Tokyo Dome; Venue Open Through June 22
20:00 JST, June 7, 2025
Mourners signed condolence books at Tokyo Dome in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday to pay tribute to Shigeo Nagashima, the lifetime honorary manager of the Yomiuri Giants who die on Tuesday at 89.
A venue for signing the books was set up just outside Gate 22 of the stadium, and fans and other mourners lined up in the morning to participate. The venue opened at 9:50 a.m., 10 minutes ahead of schedule.
Various photos, including of Nagashima’s days ***as a player***, at his retirement ceremony and those taken with former sluggers Sadaharu Oh and Hideki Matsui, are being displayed at the venue.
“It was impressive to see him [as the team manager] smiling and interacting with players,” a 31-year-old female company employee from Sendai said. “I can feel he was loved by everyone beyond the borders of teams.”
The venue will be open through June 22 on days the Giants host games at the stadium. On Sunday, June 21 and June 22, the venue will open at 10 a.m., and from June 17 to June 20 it will open at noon. The venue will close at the end of the bottom of the seventh of each game.
Meanwhile, the Yomiuri Giants and The Yomiuri Shimbun have announced that the Giants will host a game against the Hanshin Tigers at Tokyo Dome on Aug. 16 to pay tribute to Nagashima. The Giants’ manager, coaches and players will all wear Nagashima’s retired uniform number 3 for the game.
