Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Gifts Pink Toy Luxury Car to Shohei Ohtani’s Baby Daughter
10:58 JST, June 6, 2025
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and his wife have gifted Shohei Ohtani’s baby daughter with a pink toy Porsche.
Ohtani posted a video of him, Roberts and the toy car on his Instagram account.
“We had a little running practical-joke situation going on,” Roberts said Wednesday, “but this was a gift for the baby.”
Last May, Roberts joked that Ohtani should give him a Porsche when the slugger broke the Dodgers record for most home runs by a Japanese player. Ohtani obliged, gifting a purple toy model Porsche for Roberts’ office. In breaking the record, Ohtani surpassed the mark set by Roberts, who was born in Japan, during his playing days.
Ohtani went slightly bigger in March, when he left another toy Porsche in Roberts’ parking space at Camelback Ranch in Arizona.
Ohtani gifted Ashley Kelly, wife of Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly, a Porsche for her husband giving up his No. 17 when Ohtani signed with the Dodgers in December 2023.
Ohtani’s first child was born on April 19. He and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, have not revealed the baby’s name or any other information in keeping with Ohtani’s penchant for privacy.
Ohtani’s reaction to the gift from Roberts and his wife Tricia?
“He was very grateful,” Roberts said.
