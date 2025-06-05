Baseball Stars, Mourners Pay Tribute to Yomiuri Giants Legend Shigeo Nagashima; Former Pro Hideki Matsui Pays Respects on Return from U.S.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hideki Matsui stands before reporters after a condolence visit in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Former professional baseball player Hideki Matsui on Wednesday visited the home of his mentor Shigeo Nagashima, the Yomiuri Giants lifetime honorary manager who died the previous day.

Matsui, 50, who returned from the United States early in the morning, spent about two hours paying his respects to Nagashima, who was known as “Mr. Pro Baseball.”

“I was shocked to hear that he had passed away,” Matsui said. “I felt as though he had willpower and would open his eyes at any moment.”

Matsui joined the Yomiuri Giants in 1993. Through one-on-one batting and other practice sessions with Nagashima, who was the team’s manager at the time, Matsui became one of the most powerful hitters in professional baseball.

Their mentor-mentee relationship continued even after Matsui joined the New York Yankees in 2003, laying the foundation for his impressive achievements, including hitting a combined 507 career home runs in Japan and the major leagues. He also won the World Series MVP award in 2009 with the Yankees. In 2013, Matsui received the People’s Honor Award together with Nagashima.

Mourners sign condolence book

Mourners sign a condolence book for Shigeo Nagashima at the Giants Town Stadium in Inagi, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

Mourners signed a condolence book for Nagashima at the main square of the Giants Town Stadium in Inagi, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

Items such as a baseball uniform he wore during his prolific career and his cherished bat and glove were on display alongside photos at the memorial site set up at the new venue of the Yomiuri Giants’ farm team.

When the site opened at 9 a.m., about 30 people who had been waiting outside lined up to sign the book, with some shedding tears.

“He was a hero from my youth who gave me strength and encouragement at key moments in my life,” a 75-year-old from Nerima Ward, Tokyo, said.

Signing of the condolence book will also be possible on Thursday.