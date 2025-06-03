Hot word :

PM Ishiba Mourns Shigeo Nagashima’s Passing; Calls Baseball Legend ‘Symbol of Hope’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters in Tokyo on May 3.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:09 JST, June 3, 2025

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday night mourned the passing of Shigeo Nagashima saying, “I always admired him. It seems like the end of an era,” speaking to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.

“He was like the shining sun and a symbol of hope to everyone,” Ishiba said, adding, “He richly deserved the People’s Honor Award.”

