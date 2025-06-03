PM Ishiba Mourns Shigeo Nagashima’s Passing; Calls Baseball Legend ‘Symbol of Hope’
20:09 JST, June 3, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday night mourned the passing of Shigeo Nagashima saying, “I always admired him. It seems like the end of an era,” speaking to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.
“He was like the shining sun and a symbol of hope to everyone,” Ishiba said, adding, “He richly deserved the People’s Honor Award.”
