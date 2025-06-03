Yomiuri Giants Owner Yamaguchi Mourns Passing of Japanese Baseball Legend Shigeo Nagashima; Recalls His Passion for Game
17:52 JST, June 3, 2025
Yomiuri Giants owner Toshikazu Yamaguchi commented about the passing of Shigeo Nagashima, saying: “Hearing the tragic news, I cannot find words to express my feelings. In my childhood, the Giants meant a team with Mr. Nagashima. That sentiment still has not changed.
“He was a man with a burning spirit who was difficult to defeat, and he had a bright personality like the shining sun. He was a superstar who physically symbolized the age of rapid economic growth. He was Mr. Pro Baseball, who led the nation’s baseball world.
“Even after he began suffering from the illness, his passion for baseball never waned and he encouraged [the Giants’] managers, coaches and players. His aims will surely be carried on by his junior fellows.”
