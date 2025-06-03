Hot word :

Shohei Ohtani Mourns Passing of Baseball Legend Shigeo Nagashima; Shares Photos of Pair Together on Instagram

Image taken from Shohei Ohtani’s official Instagram account
A photo on Instagram posted by Shohei Ohtani shows him, right, with Shigeo Nagashima.

By Toshiaki Obitsu / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

14:36 JST, June 3, 2025

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani Japan Time on Tuesday posted three photos of himself with Yomiuri Giants lifetime honorary manager Shigeo Nagashima, who passed away early that morning.

Nagashima died aged 89 of pneumonia.

“I would like to pray for the repose of his soul,” Ohtani said in the post on Instagram.

The 30-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers slugger recently met Nagashima when he returned to Japan to take the field for a season-opening two-game series at Tokyo Dome in March.

