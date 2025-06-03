Yomiuri Giants Legend, ‘Mr. Pro Baseball’ Shigeo Nagashima Dies at 89 (UPDATE 2)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Retiring Yomiuri Giants player Shigeo Nagashima waves to his many fans as he circles the ground at Tokyo’s Korakuen Stadium in October 1974.

Yomiuri Giants lifetime honorary manager Shigeo Nagashima, widely known as Mr. Pro Baseball, died due to pneumonia at the age of 89 on Tuesday morning.

Born in Usui (now Sakura), Chiba Prefecture, in 1936, he went on to Rikkyo University after graduating from Sakura No. 1 High School. While at university, he broke the Tokyo Big6 Baseball League record in the fall of 1957, hitting a total of eight home runs.

Joining the Yomiuri Giants in 1958, he claimed the home run and RBI crowns, as well as Rookie of the Year. With his clutch performance — most notably a walk-off home run in the first game attended by the Emperor, in 1959 — he sparked a national frenzy.

Together with teammate Sadaharu Oh, or “ON,” as the pair were nicknamed, Nagashima played a key role in the Giants’ nine consecutive Japan Series title wins from 1965, marking the team’s golden age.