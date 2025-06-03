Yomiuri Giants Legend Shigeo Nagashima Died at 89 

The Yomiuri Shimbun
8:53 JST, June 3, 2025
Yomiuri Giants lifetime honorary manager Shigeo Nagashima passed away on early Tuesday morning for pneumonia. He was 89.
Baseball Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Mt. Fuji Eruption: Preparations Necessary for Widespread Ashfall
-
BOJ Sets Aside Maximum Provision of Losses for Bond Transactions
-
Single Style / Retreat: Personal Spaces at Home and in Town
-
Ex-yokozuna Hakuho to Retire from Sumo Association
-
Keidanren Under New Tsutsui Leadership: Strong Ability to Communi...
-
Trade Barriers, Plane Delivery Delays Challenge Global Airline Gr...
-
Yarbrough Shines as Yankees Avoid Sweep with 7-3 Win over Dodgers...
-
Ukraine Destroys 40 Aircraft Deep inside Russia Ahead of Peace Ta...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Head of Interim Bangladesh Govt Yunus: Election to Be Held Betwee...
-
Japanese Small, Midsize Firms Increasingly Employing Foreign Work...
-
Japanese Swords Banned from Tourist Programs, Putting Damper on t...
-
Crown Prince, Crown Princess Attend Ceremony for Unidentified War...
-
M4.5 Earthquake Hits Gifu Prefecture, Area Northeast of Nagoya; N...
-
8 Injured Near Explosion in Tokyo Construction Site; Explosion Oc...
-
Egyptian Candidate for Unesco's Top Spot Stresses Agency's Role i...
-
U.S. Senator and Ex-Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty: Economic...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers...
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2...
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Pa...
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairma...
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., AD...
-
Japan's Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; In...
-
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Rea...
-
Earthquake Hits with Epicenter in Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Warni...
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kento Nakajima Throws First Pitch at Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters vs. Orix Buffaloes Game
-
Sumo: Onosato Pushed for Promotion to Yokozuna
-
Onosato Clinches Summer Title with 2 Days to Spare, Assures Promotion to Yokozuna (Update 1)
-
Orioles Ride Tomoyuki Sugano’s Strong Start and Gunnar Henderson’s 2 Rbis to 4-1 Win over Angels
-
Japan’s Latest Yokozuna Continues Stable’s Tradition of Champions Training Champions
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year
-
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Reach Supermarket