Yomiuri Giants Legend Shigeo Nagashima Died at 89 

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Shigeo Nagashima

The Yomiuri Shimbun

8:53 JST, June 3, 2025

Yomiuri Giants lifetime honorary manager Shigeo Nagashima passed away on early Tuesday morning for pneumonia. He was 89.  

