Ohtani Leads off with Homer for 2nd Straight Game for 2nd Time in His Major League Career
10:31 JST, May 27, 2025
CLEVELAND (AP) — Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has hit a leadoff homer in consecutive games for the second time in his career.
The reigning National League MVP drove a low, inside fastball from Cleveland’s Gavin Williams into the right-field stands for his major league-leading 19th homer of the season Monday night.
It was Ohtani’s fifth leadoff homer this season and 17th since arriving in the majors from Japan in 2018. It was the second time this year that he went deep on the first pitch.
It was the third time that Williams allowed a homer on the first pitch, tied with the Athletics’ Jeffrey Springs, Milwaukee’s Nestor Cortes and Boston’s Tanner Houck for the most this season.
Ohtani also had leadoff homers in consecutive games on June 25-26 last season against the Chicago White Sox.
Manager Dave Roberts said before Monday’s game that Ohtani is likely to throw a bullpen session on the team’s off day on Thursday after facing live hitters on Sunday. Ohtani is recovering from surgery on his right elbow on Sept. 19, 2023.
“He did come out of yesterday feeling good,” Roberts said.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kento Nakajima Throws First Pitch at Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters vs. Orix Buffaloes Game
-
Orioles Ride Tomoyuki Sugano’s Strong Start and Gunnar Henderson’s 2 Rbis to 4-1 Win over Angels
-
Onosato Clinches Summer Title with 2 Days to Spare, Assures Promotion to Yokozuna (Update 1)
-
Shohei Ohtani’s First Home Run since the Birth of His Daughter Jump-Starts Dodgers’ 15-2 Win
-
Shohei Ohtani Mixes in Breaking Pitches for 1st Time as He Rehabs from Elbow Surgery
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Rents Mark 30-Year-High Rate of Rise; Decrease in Disposable Income May Dampen Personal Consumption
-
Japanese Govt Mulls Raising Number of Cars to be Imported Under Simplified Screen System in U.S. Tariff Negotiations
-
Japan Must Boost Its ‘Indispensability,’ Urges JETRO Chair; Convince United States That Cooperation Will Be Beneficial
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says