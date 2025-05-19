Travis D’arnaud’S Tiebreaking Homer in 8th Leads Angels over Dodgers 6-4 for 3-Game Sweep
11:26 JST, May 19, 2025
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud broke an eighth-inning tie with his first home run of the season, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Dodgers 6-4 on Sunday for their first three-game Freeway Series sweep since 2010.
With the score 4-4, d’Arnaud homered off left-hander Anthony Banda (3-1) for his second RBI of the game. The Angels added a run in the ninth on singles by Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel followed by Yoán Moncada’s double-play grounder.
Shaun Anderson (1-0) got his first Angels win, giving up a tying three-run homer in the seventh to Will Smith and then retiring the side in order in the eighth and ninth. He ended the game by getting Shohei Ohtani to swing over a changeup for strike three.
Angels left-hander Yusei Kikuchi gave up one run and three hits and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings before hurting his right ankle in a collision at first base with Tommy Edman.
Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin cut his right thumb on his fifth pitch, blood stains visible on the back of his uniform pants. Gonsolin continued but struggled with his command, giving up four runs, four hits and five walks in four innings. He allowed Neto’s solo homer and Taylor Ward’s two-run homer in the first.
D’Arnaud had an RBI single in the third.
