Kochanowicz Limits Dodgers, and Angels Turn 5 Double Plays in 6-2 Win in Freeway Series Opener
15:11 JST, May 17, 2025
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jack Kochanowicz tossed one-run ball over 6 2/3 innings, Yoán Moncada hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 in the Freeway Series opener Friday night.
The last-place Angels led 2-0 on Moncada’s homer on his first pitch from Dustin May in the first inning.
May hit Matthew Lugo and Tim Anderson back-to-back before Zach Neto’s two-run double to left extended the lead to 4-0 in the fourth.
Kochanowicz (3-5) allowed one run, struck out five and walked four in winning back-to-back starts for the first time this season.
The Dodgers closed to 4-2 on Shohei Ohtani’s 16th homer off Ryan Zeferjahn in the eighth. Max Muncy’s RBI double provided their first run.
The Angels answered with Nolan Schanuel’s two-run single that made it 6-2 in the ninth.
May (1-4) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked two.
Moncada left after irritating his right thumb injury in the top of the ninth.
