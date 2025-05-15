Kento Nakajima Throws First Pitch at Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters vs. Orix Buffaloes Game

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kento Nakajima throws a ball at the first pitch ceremony at Es Con Field in Kita-Hiroshima, Hokkaido, on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

After the first pitch ceremony, Kento Nakajima hugs the catcher Yua Tamiya on Thursday.

Artist and actor Kento Nakajima performed the first pitch ceremony at the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters vs. Orix Buffaloes game at Es Con Field Hokkaido in Kita-Hiroshima, Hokkaido, on Thursday.

Nakajima wore a Fighters uniform with the number “13” and “N. Kenty” on the back. After taking a big swing at the pitch, it bounced and landed in the mitt of Fighters’ catcher Yua Tamiya, who is a big fan of Nakajima.

Nakajima said that this was the first time in his life that he had thrown a first pitch. Afterwards, Nakajima told the crowd, “I thought I could liven things up in my own way.”