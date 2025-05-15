Kento Nakajima Throws First Pitch at Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters vs. Orix Buffaloes Game
15:47 JST, May 15, 2025
Artist and actor Kento Nakajima performed the first pitch ceremony at the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters vs. Orix Buffaloes game at Es Con Field Hokkaido in Kita-Hiroshima, Hokkaido, on Thursday.
Nakajima wore a Fighters uniform with the number “13” and “N. Kenty” on the back. After taking a big swing at the pitch, it bounced and landed in the mitt of Fighters’ catcher Yua Tamiya, who is a big fan of Nakajima.
Nakajima said that this was the first time in his life that he had thrown a first pitch. Afterwards, Nakajima told the crowd, “I thought I could liven things up in my own way.”
