Orioles Ride Tomoyuki Sugano’s Strong Start and Gunnar Henderson’s 2 Rbis to 4-1 Win over Angels

AP

Baltimore Orioles starter Tomoyuki Sugano throws to the plate during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday in Anaheim, Calif.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Tomoyuki Sugano gave up one run and three hits in 7 1/3 innings, Gunnar Henderson hit a solo homer and drove in an insurance run in the ninth with a triple, and the Baltimore Orioles snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Sugano (4-2) used a six-pitch mix to strike out five and walk none during a 93-pitch effort in which he threw 65 strikes.

Yennier Cano replaced Sugano with one out in the eighth and gave up a single to Jo Adell and a walk to pinch hitter Jorge Soler. But the right-hander won a 13-pitch duel with Zach Neto, who fouled off six two-strike pitches before whiffing on a 95-mph sinker.

Felix Bautista struck out two of three batters in the ninth for his seventh save.

Henderson’s first-inning homer came off Angels right-hander Kyle Hendricks (1-4), who gave up three earned runs and six hits in five innings, striking out five and walking three.

Ryan O’Hearn and Tyler O’Neill walked to open the second, and Jackson Holliday’s RBI single pushed the lead to 2-0. Emmanuel Rivera’s RBI single to left made it 3-0.

The Angels cut the deficit to 3-1 in the seventh when Yoán Moncada tripled and scored on Taylor Ward’s groundout.