James Wood’s Single Scores CJ Abrams from First in 9th Inning as Nationals Beat Mets 5-4
14:36 JST, April 26, 2025
WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood’s RBI single with two out in the ninth inning scored CJ Abrams from first base and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Mets 5-4 on Friday night, ending New York’s seven-game winning streak.
Dylan Crews had three hits for Washington, which won for the fifth time in seven games and turned the third triple play since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005 in the fourth inning.
Matt Vientos drove in three runs for New York.
With the Nationals trailing 4-3 entering the ninth, Crews tripled off Ryne Stanek (0-1) and scored on José Tena’s single against a drawn-in infield. After a pair of fielder’s choice grounders, Wood poked a single up the middle off A.J. Minter, just under the glove of second baseman Jeff McNeil. Abrams never slowed as the ball dribbled into center and beat the throw to score the winning run.
Jorge López (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for Washington.
The Mets rallied in the eighth inning, loading the bases before Brandon Nimmo’s infield single against Jose Ferrer made it 3-1. Closer Kyle Finnegan entered and got ahead 0-2 against Vientos, who then blooped a hit down the right field line past a diving Crews, scoring three runs.
New York’s Kodai Senga allowed two runs in six innings and struck out five. Washington starter Jake Irvin allowed one run and struck out four in 7 1/3 innings.
Catcher Francisco Alvarez and McNeil were activated from the injured list and made their season debuts for the Mets. Both went 1 for 4.
