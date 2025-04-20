García Hits 2-Run Homer in 9th to Lift Rangers past Dodgers, Denying Roki Sasaki 1st Win
11:54 JST, April 20, 2025
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García hit a two-run homer off former Texas closer Kirby Yates in the ninth inning, lifting the Rangers to a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
The fourth home run of the season from García kept Japanese rookie Roki Sasaki from getting his first major league victory. The 23-year-old right-hander pitched six solid innings in the longest of his five big league outings.
Josh Smith almost tied it against Yates (1-1) leading off the Texas ninth, missing a homer by a couple of feet foul down the line in right field. Smith slapped a double the other way before García’s 394-foot drive into the seats in left.
The Dodgers were without two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who announced the birth of his first child — a girl — during the game, as did manager Dave Roberts during an in-game interview on national television.
The defending champions were well on their way to a 2-0 start in the three-game series matching the past two World Series winners before García’s blast.
Sasaki surrendered a two-run homer to Kyle Higashioka in the third but allowed just two hits. The right-hander walked three and struck out four.
Freddie Freeman hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth, and Max Muncy put the Dodgers ahead with a two-out, ground rule double later in the inning.
Jacob Webb (2-0) pitched two scoreless inning for Texas.
