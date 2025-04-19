Edman Hits Leadoff HR Filling in for Ohtani and Yamamoto Strikes out 10 as Dodgers Beat Texas 3-0
13:49 JST, April 19, 2025
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto matched his career high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings after Tommy Edman led off the game with a home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Texas Rangers 3-0 on Friday night.
Los Angeles was without superstar Shohei Ohtani, who remained in California with his wife and was put on MLB’s paternity list for the birth of his first child.
With Ohtani absent, Edman moved into the leadoff spot and went deep on the second pitch of the game thrown by two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (0-1). It was Edman’s seventh homer.
Yamamoto (3-1) held Texas to five hits and walked none in the opener of a three-game series matching the last two World Series champions.
DeGrom struck out seven and walked one in seven innings. The right-hander allowed only two singles after Edman’s homer, one of those to Edman leading off the sixth inning before he was caught stealing.
Kirby Yates, the Texas closer last season, and Tanner Scott each pitched an inning to close out the Dodgers’ second shutout this season. Scott finished it for his seventh save in eight chances despite allowing two singles.
