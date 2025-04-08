Juan Soto’s RBI Double Leads Mets over Marlins 2-0 for 5-Game Winning Streak

The Associated Press

New York Mets’ Kodai Senga pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 7, 2025, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto hit a go-ahead double in the third inning and Kodai Senga combined with a standout bullpen for New York’s second shutout in four days, a 2-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday night that extended the Mets’ winning streak to five.

Signed to a record $765 million, 15-year contract in December, Soto drove a cutter to the opposite field in left-center off Valente Bellozo (0-1) to score Francisco Lindor, who singled to start the inning for the second of his three hits. Soto also singled for his first multihit game with the Mets. He has hits in nine of his first 10 games this season.

Tyrone Taylor added an RBI single in the eighth off George Soriano.

Danny Young (three outs), José Buttó (six outs) and Ryne Stanek (three straight outs for his first Mets save) combined for two-hit relief, a day after the bullpen pitched 4 1/3 shutout innings in a 2-1 win over Toronto. Mets relievers lead the major leagues with a 1.19 ERA.

New York has allowed three runs during the first four games of its homestand.

It was 42 degrees at first pitch, the coldest game-time temperature at Citi Field since 2018, and some players wore gaiters.

Senga (1-0) allowed five hits in five innings for his second win since his 2023 rookie season. He missed last year’s first half with a strained shoulder and won his only regular-season start when he beat Atlanta on July 26, leaving after 5 2/3 strong innings because of a calf injury that sidelined him until the postseason.

Bellozo, a 25-year-old right-hander brought up from the minors as Sandy Alcantara went on the paternity list, allowed one run and five hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Marlins catcher Nick Fortes, who had been bothered by a neck injury, went 0 for 2 in his first game since Wednesday.