Holliday and Sugano Help Orioles Snap a 3-Game Skid with an 8-1 Victory over Royals

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jackson Holliday highlighted Baltimore’s four-run sixth inning with a two-run single, Tomoyuki Sugano was solid through five-plus innings and the Orioles defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-1 on Saturday to snap a three-game skid.

Heston Kjerstad and Ramón Urías also had RBI singles in Baltimore’s big inning. Gary Sánchez hit a two-run single in the second and Tyler O’Neill had a two-run triple in the seventh for the Orioles, whose five through nine batters went 8 for 19 with all eight RBIs.

Baltimore Orioles’ Jackson Holliday hits a two-run single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.

Leadoff man Gunnar Henderson was 0 for 5 with four strikeouts, dropping to 1 for 9 since returning from a a right intercostal strain.

Sugano (1-1) got the first eight Royals hitters out and allowed one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four, walked one and hit one batter.

Royals starter Michael Wacha (0-2) tossed 5 2/3 innings and gave up four runs and six hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit his first homer of the season for Kansas City, a 399-foot shot to left field in the sixth.