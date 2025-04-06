Sasaki Remains Winless, Kike Hernandez, Conforto Homer as Dodgers Beat Phillies 3-1 for 9-1 Start
16:32 JST, April 6, 2025
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Roki Sasaki allowed one run while pitching into the fifth inning, Kiké Hernández and Michael Conforto homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Saturday for a 9-1 start.
Still seeking his first major league win and making his third start, Sasaki gave up singles to Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber in the first, followed by Alex Bohm’s run-scoring groundout.
Sasaki was removed after walking J.T. Realmuto starting the fifth and allowing Bryson Stott’s single on his 68th pitch. Anthony Banda (3-0) retired Brandon Marsh on a flyout and Schwarber lined into a double play, with right fielder Teoscar Hernández doubling up Stott at first.
Banda, Ben Casparius, Alex Vesia, and Tanner Scott combined for scoreless, one-hit relief.
Scott got his third save, becoming the fifth pitcher with a three-pitch save while facing three batters since pitch counts started being tracked in 1988. Scott allowed a leadoff single to Bryce Harper, got Bohm to hit into a 6-4-3 double play and retired Max Kepler on a flyout.
Kiké Hernández hit a two-run homer in the second off Nola and Conforto had a solo drive in the sixth. Nola allowed seven hits over six innings for the Phillies, who fell to 6-2.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Throws 5 Good Innings, Shohei Ohtani Rips 118.5 Mph Double as Dodgers Prepare for Opener in Japan
-
Onosato Denies Takayasu, Secures 3rd Title
-
Starts Set for Yamamoto, Sasaki in Dodgers’ Openers at Home
-
Yokohama Wins High School Baseball Spring Tournament Beating Chiben Wakayama; 1st Time Winning Current Tournament in 19 Years
-
Shohei Ohtani ‘Wants Many Japanese People to See Japanese MLB Players in Action’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Private Rice Imports Surge Amid Domestic Shortages; Trading Companies Can Still Profit Despite Tariff